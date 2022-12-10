Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,580 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

