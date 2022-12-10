Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

