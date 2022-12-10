Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SZU. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.82 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.