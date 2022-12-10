WAX Reaches Market Cap of $135.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. WAX has a market cap of $135.44 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05545565 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00505829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.64 or 0.30234882 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,787,224 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

