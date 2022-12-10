Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBS opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

