Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

