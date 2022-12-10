Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.