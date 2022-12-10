Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
