Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $54.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

