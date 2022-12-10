Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 271,717 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.