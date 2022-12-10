Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 271,717 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,400,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

