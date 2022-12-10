White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after buying an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWM stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

