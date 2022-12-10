White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Electromed worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Eurobank EFG began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed Profile

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

