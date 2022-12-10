White Pine Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

