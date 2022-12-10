White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $33.79 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

