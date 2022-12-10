White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DLH worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DLH Stock Performance

About DLH

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.