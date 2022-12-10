White Pine Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

