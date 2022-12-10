White Pine Capital LLC Sells 905 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.