White Pine Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

TBNK stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

