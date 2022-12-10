WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Reaches $4.74 on Major Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $292.91 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00027603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

