WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $699,835.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00444331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018405 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

