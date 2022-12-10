WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.71.
WNS Stock Down 1.3 %
WNS stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
