WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Down 1.3 %

WNS stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

About WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 126.7% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $2,136,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of WNS by 123.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.