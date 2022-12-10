Woodline Partners LP Acquires 355,745 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,745 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Zai Lab worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 63.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zai Lab by 481.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $35.40 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.