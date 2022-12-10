Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.15% of Wolfspeed worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

