Woodline Partners LP Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

