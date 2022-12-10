Woodline Partners LP Invests $21.52 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $386.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.73.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.