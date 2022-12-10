Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.17% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biohaven by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 521,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,365,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 41.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,062,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.