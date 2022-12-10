Woodline Partners LP Purchases 208,754 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.42% of Vontier worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.34. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

