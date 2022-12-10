Woodline Partners LP Sells 152,237 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152,237 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $211.97 and a 52 week high of $336.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

