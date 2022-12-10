Woodline Partners LP Sells 32,796 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,796 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Lumentum worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

