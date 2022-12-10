Woodline Partners LP Trims Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,017 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

