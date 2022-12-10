Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 408.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,526.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,507.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,488.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.