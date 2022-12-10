Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

