Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,574 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of DocuSign worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

