Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 95.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,325,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

