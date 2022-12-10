Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,622 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

