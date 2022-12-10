Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 445.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,616,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $341.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

