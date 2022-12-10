Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 60,828 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

