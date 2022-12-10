Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 69,600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HWM opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

