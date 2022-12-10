Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,625 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DISH Network worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

