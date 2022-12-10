Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 36,661 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

