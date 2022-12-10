Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 45,030 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,030 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $85,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 329.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 213,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

BWA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

