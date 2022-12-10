Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,331,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Amphenol by 16,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 328,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

