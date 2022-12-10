WOW-token Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.11 million and $4.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.01700294 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00029041 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.01772088 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04389842 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.