Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Scot Cohen Purchases 10,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen bought 10,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,967,407 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scot Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Scot Cohen bought 20,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Scot Cohen bought 10,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scot Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

