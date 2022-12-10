Wrapped BNB Price Tops $286.66 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $286.66 or 0.01671719 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $47.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,816,338 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

