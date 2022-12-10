Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,077.97 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.69 billion and approximately $19,077.97 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464,392,694 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.31373555 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,488.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

