Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.80 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.80 billion and $17,344.19 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,468,739,032 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.31221729 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $23,859.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

