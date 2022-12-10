Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

XELB stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.