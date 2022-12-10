Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Up 3.2%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Xero Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

