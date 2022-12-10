Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
Shares of YCA opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.48) on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 293.50 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 486.80 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £672.36 million and a P/E ratio of 170.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.59.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
