Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.48) on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 293.50 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 486.80 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £672.36 million and a P/E ratio of 170.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.59.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

