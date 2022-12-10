Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

