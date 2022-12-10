Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
