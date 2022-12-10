Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Decreased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

